More than half a million heating pads recalled due to risk of burns, electric shocks and rashes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning those that use Mighty Bliss electric heating pads as there is a risk of skin burns, rashes and electric shocks.

The company that owns Mighty Bliss electric heating pads, Whele LLC, announced on Oct. 24 a recall of over half a million heating pads that were distributed between July 2021 and 2022. According to the FDA, Whele LLC has received 286 customer complaints from July 2021 related to burning, overheating and sparking from these heating pads. FDA state that 31 out of the 286 complaints reported injuries such as burns, rashes, skin irritation and electric shocks.

These heating pads were sold online through Amazon and Walmart. The two companies have removed the heating pads from its website.

Below are the following models that Whele LLC is recalling

Description Model Number Lot Numbers Blue Electric Heating Pad: Large (12″ x 24″) MB-001 (NA-H1121B) 210108 210109 210110 210111 210201 210202 210203 210204 210301 210401 210402 210403 210302 210303 210304 210305 210306 210307 210308 210309 210310 210405 210406 210407 210501 210502 210801 210802 210803 210804 210805 210806 210901 210902 210904 210905 210906 210903 210907 210908 210909 210910 210911 210912 211001 211002 211003 211004 211005 211006 211007 211008 211009 211010 211101 211102 211103 211104 211105 211106 211107 211108 211201 211202 211203 211204 211205 211206 211207 220101 220201 220103 Blue Electric Heating Pad: Extra-Large (12″ x 24″) MB-002 (NA-H21C) 210901 211001 Grey Electric Heating Pad: Large (12″ x 24″) PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2 (NA-H1121B) 220103

Whele LLC recommends that healthcare providers, caregivers and patients not use or buy the recalled heating pads.

Below are tips from the FDA for anyone using any electric heating pad