6 charged for drug, gun, money laundering crimes in Detroit

DETROIT – A federal grand jury in Detroit has charged six people with drug, gun, and money laundering crimes.

Four of the six defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine between 2020 and 2022.

Andre Pharr, Clifford Jones, Jr., and Jeffrey Hester-Jackson were also charged with being felons possessing firearms. Pharr, Jones, Jr., Hester-Jackson, and two others were also accused of money laundering conspiracy as they agreed to engage in monetary transactions to launder drug proceeds.

Pharr, 35, was charged with drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, money laundering conspiracy, and substantive money laundering offenses.

Jones Jr., 32, was charged with drug conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, and money laundering conspiracy.

Hester-Jackson, 28, was charged with drug conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, money laundering conspiracy, and substantive money laundering offenses.

Mario Ayler, 35, was charged with drug conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Gabrielle Thomas, 28, was charged with money laundering conspiracy.

Crystal Hughes, 32, was charged with money laundering conspiracy.

“Major drug traffickers who sell lethal substances like fentanyl and methamphetamine in our community should know that we will not only hold them accountable for their crimes that may result in lengthy prison sentences, but we will also work tirelessly to recover their ill-gotten gains,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

“This indictment demonstrates that we will not allow anyone to profit from poisoning our neighborhoods with fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said Orville O. Greene, Special Agent in Charge, DEA. “DEA is determined to hold accountable those trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in our communities.”

“IRS Criminal Investigation will aggressively pursue anyone who conducts financial transactions to promote the operation of a drug trafficking organization or conceal profits generated from the sale of narcotics,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Miller, IRS-CI. “IRS Criminal Investigation is committed to working with our law enforcement partners and will follow the money of criminal activities.”