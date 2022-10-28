36 years ago: Terralyn Johnson disappears after leaving Superior Township home to meet her boyfriend

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Terralyn Lasharon Johnson was 23 years old when she left her Superior Township home to meet her boyfriend and disappeared. That was 36 years ago.

On Oct. 28, 1986, Johnson’s boyfriend dropped her off in the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Superior Township. She entered the home, picked up some personal items and left to meet with her boyfriend.

Johnson has not been seen or heard from since. She was last seen wearing a long, gray trench coat. Johnson has black hair, brown eyes, stood 5′2′' tall and weighed 107 lbs at the time of her disappearance.

She was previously a student at Willow Run High School.

Details Terralyn Lasharon Johnson Missing Age 23 Current Age 59 Height 5′2′' Weight 107 lbs Date of Last Contact October 28, 1986 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black

Anyone with any information should reach out to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-971-8400.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.