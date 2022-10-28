Here’s the proposed redevelopment plan for Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The City of Sterling Heights is planning a billion-dollar redevelopment project at the Lakeside Mall that will include residences, parks, hotel space, retail, dining, and more.
The city announced its plans for the 110-acre site that will reportedly positively impact the region by $1 billion over the next decade.
This mixed-use city center concept is expected to include residences, parks, a hotel, office space, retail, dining, etc.
Lakeside Mall is one of the largest malls in Michigan and spans more than 1.5 million square feet.
Development plans call the concept a mixed-use lifestyle community.
The city plans on including over 2,800 multi-family apartments (including 750 for senior housing), 150,000 square feet of retail and dining, 60,000 square feet of office space, and a 120-room hotel.
The center of the concept is expected to include a large central park with shops, coffee houses, and restaurants.
The development will be surrounded by a one-and-a-half-mile-long parkway.
This project is contingent on the Sterling Heights City Council’s approval.