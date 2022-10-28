Here’s the proposed redevelopment plan for Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The City of Sterling Heights is planning a billion-dollar redevelopment project at the Lakeside Mall that will include residences, parks, hotel space, retail, dining, and more.

The city announced its plans for the 110-acre site that will reportedly positively impact the region by $1 billion over the next decade.

This mixed-use city center concept is expected to include residences, parks, a hotel, office space, retail, dining, etc.

Lakeside Mall rendering (City of Sterling Heights)

Lakeside Mall is one of the largest malls in Michigan and spans more than 1.5 million square feet.

Development plans call the concept a mixed-use lifestyle community.

The city plans on including over 2,800 multi-family apartments (including 750 for senior housing), 150,000 square feet of retail and dining, 60,000 square feet of office space, and a 120-room hotel.

The center of the concept is expected to include a large central park with shops, coffee houses, and restaurants.

The development will be surrounded by a one-and-a-half-mile-long parkway.

Lakeside Mall rendering (City of Sterling Heights)

This project is contingent on the Sterling Heights City Council’s approval.