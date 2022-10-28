Southfield police want help finding missing 17-year-old boy

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for anyone with information about a missing 17-year-old boy from Southfield to come forward.

Curtis Blaydes was last seen by his social worker. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey jogging pants and white Nike Air Force shoes.

Police did not say when or where Blaydes was last seen.

Details Curtis Blaydes Age 17 Height 5′10′' Weight 140 lbs

Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage