Southfield police want help finding missing 17-year-old boy

Teen last seen by social worker

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Curtis Blaydes (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for anyone with information about a missing 17-year-old boy from Southfield to come forward.

Curtis Blaydes was last seen by his social worker. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey jogging pants and white Nike Air Force shoes.

Police did not say when or where Blaydes was last seen.

DetailsCurtis Blaydes
Age17
Height5′10′'
Weight140 lbs

Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

