Southfield police want help finding missing 17-year-old boy

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for anyone with information about a missing 17-year-old boy from Southfield to come forward.
Curtis Blaydes was last seen by his social worker. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey jogging pants and white Nike Air Force shoes.
Police did not say when or where Blaydes was last seen.
|Details
|Curtis Blaydes
|Age
|17
|Height
|5′10′'
|Weight
|140 lbs
Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
