Michigan State Lottery: Warren man wins $25K a year for life

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is the lucky winner of a lifetime supply of cash after an online random number generator supplied him with the winning combination.

A 50-year-old from Warren recently won $25,000 a year for life by winning Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life.

Aaron Essenmacher won the Lucky For Life September 15 drawing.

“I’ve been playing Lucky For Life quite a bit lately and I always use the same sets of numbers,” said Essenmacher. “When I purchased my ticket, I played the sets of numbers I typically play, and then I decided to add another set of numbers which I got by using a random number generator I found online.”

Essenmacher purchased his winning ticket at Happy Days Party Store in Warren and it was the random number generator set of numbers that scored him the prize.

“I was checking the winning numbers online the day after the drawing and when I saw I’d matched five, I couldn’t believe it! What shocked me even more was that the numbers I won on are the ones I got from the random number generator. I kept scanning my ticket on the app over and over again because I couldn’t believe I’d really won!”

The 50-year-old recently claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters, he opted to take the winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000.

With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and take a vacation.

For more information on the Michigan State Lottery or the Lucky For Life game, visit their website by clicking here.