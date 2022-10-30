Powerball ticket sales close for tonight’s drawing, here’s how many Michiganders bought

Powerball ticket sales have ended in Michigan for Saturday night’s drawing that could make one lucky winner $825 million richer.

The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at $825 million, which is a cash option of $410 million.

Ticket sales for the Oct. 29 drawing have ended, and according to the Michigan Lottery, many Michiganders are testing their luck.

There have been more than three million tickets sold in Michigan for this drawing.

If a Michigan player wins the jackpot, it would be the second largest jackpot ever won in the state. In January 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

For more information on the Powerball or Michigan State Lottery, visit their website here.