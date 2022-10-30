44º

Local News

Powerball ticket sales close for tonight’s drawing, here’s how many Michiganders bought

Cash option for jackpot sits at $410 million

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Michigan, Michigan Lottery, Michigan State Lottery, Lottery, Powerball, Jackpot
(WDIV)

Powerball ticket sales have ended in Michigan for Saturday night’s drawing that could make one lucky winner $825 million richer.

The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at $825 million, which is a cash option of $410 million.

Ticket sales for the Oct. 29 drawing have ended, and according to the Michigan Lottery, many Michiganders are testing their luck.

There have been more than three million tickets sold in Michigan for this drawing.

If a Michigan player wins the jackpot, it would be the second largest jackpot ever won in the state. In January 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

For more information on the Powerball or Michigan State Lottery, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter