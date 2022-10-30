Here are the winning Powerball numbers for drawing on Oct. 29, 2022

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday night was worth more than $825 million.

The winning Powerball numbers for Oct. 29, 2022, are: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play was 3X.

The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis, of Waterford. Davis won the game’s $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.

If a Michigan player wins the jackpot, it would be the second largest jackpot ever won in the state. In January 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.