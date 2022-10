A child walks down a street in a Halloween costume on October 31, 2015 in New York City.

DETROIT – Halloween in Detroit will be a night for families and children to have fun across the city.

On Monday, Oct. 31, the city is hosting “Halloween in the D”: A citywide series of special events for all. The night will include haunted houses, trunk or treat events at parks and more!

Visit the event website here for more information about activities and/or volunteering.