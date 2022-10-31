Live stream: Judge announces if Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The ex-Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya is in court as the judge announces if he will stand trial on murder charges.

Christopher Schurr was charged in June with second-degree murder after shooting Lyoya in the back of the head, killing him, during a traffic stop on April 4.

Schurr’s attorneys have argued that he acted in accordance with Grand Rapids Police Department policy and that his use of force was justified.

Lyoya’s family’s attorneys have argued that Schurr repeatedly failed to de-escalate the situation and instead escalated it.

