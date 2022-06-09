Patrick Lyoya’s father reacts to decision to charge Grand Rapids officer with 2nd-degree murder

Patrick Lyoya's father reacts to the latest convictions of the Grand Rapids officer that fatally shot his son.

DETROIT – Patrick Lyoya’s father Peter Lyoya reacted to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker’s decision to charge Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder Thursday (June 9) afternoon.

Peter Lyoya and family Attorney Ven Johnson spoke on those who plan to protest in Grand Rapids.

Both men say they encourage it, but they have renewed a call that there will be no violence in the name of Patrick Lyoya.

“You will not see any celebrations on behalf of the family,” said Johnson.

Patrick Lyoya’s father, Peter Lyoya, flanked by Attorney Ven Johnson and interpreter Israel Cikhu remained stoic through the announcement.

The Kent County Prosecutor called Peter Lyoya about five minutes before the second-degree murder charge was announced to let him know the decision.

“That brings a little bit of consolation to our family because we see everybody who supports us, everybody who stands by us, they did a good job to get this kind of justice,” Peter Lyoya said via his interpreter Israle Siku.

The family and Attorney Johnson made it clear that they know a charge is not a conviction, and there is an intense legal process ahead.

“We are not done here,” said Johnson. “Let’s go get the last justice for Patrick.”

Expect the civil litigation on behalf of the family to be filed sooner rather than later.