‘I just want our baby back’: Thieves ransack family’s home, steal puppy on Detroit’s west side

When Britney Thomas got home from work Tuesday and saw the back window ripped from the hinges, she knew what had happened. Walking into the home, which is always immaculate, she saw every drawer dumped, and every closet tossed.

“The house is trashed, destroyed everything from top to bottom,” said Thomas. “Our clothes gone, shoes gone, my daughter’s room trashed.”

Thieves took the designer shoes, bags, clothes, and jewelry, but Thomas didn’t care about any of it.

“They took my dog,” Thomas said with her voice cracking.

Thomas’s dog Harley is a 14-week-old blue French Bulldog. The pup was in her cage when the break-in happened. Benji, the family’s 10-year-old Yorkie, hid and wasn’t taken.

Thomas can’t talk about it without crying, and her 10-year-old daughter is hysterical and can’t bear the thought that Harley is out there with someone who won’t care for her.

The family is desperate to get their dog back.

“I’m willing to give a cash reward,” Thomas said. “I just want our baby back. That’s it. That’s all I care about.”

