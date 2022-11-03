Metro Detroit under dense fog advisory Thursday morning

Fog outside of a warehouse in Farmington Hills, Michigan on Nov. 3, 2022.

DETROIT – Several Southeast Michigan counties are under a dense fog advisory for most of Thursday morning.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for the following counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3: Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Visibility is about 3-4 miles in the dense fog in these areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The fog is expected to continue expanding and be widespread by sunrise. Fog should begin to dissipate around 10 a.m., when the advisory lifts.

Drivers are urged to be careful, as driving conditions are dangerous due to the low visibility. Officials say drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave a good distance between you and the car in front of you.

View our real-time traffic map right here.