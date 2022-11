No, you didn’t win the Powerball. But no one else did either.

Now the massive jackpot has swelled to $1.5 billion to make it the 3rd largest jackpot in U.S. history.

No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 2-11-22-35-60 Powerball 23.

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night.

The cash value for the prize is $745.9 million.