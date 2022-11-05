Candidates for Michigan Governor make final push ahead of Election Day

With just days to go until the election, the top of the ticket crosses the state over the next 96 hours for a series of get-out-the-vote rallies. Tudor Dixon finished up Friday (Nov. 4) night in Clinton Township. As a special guest, team Dixon traveled with a University of Kentucky swimmer who was forced to compete against a transgender woman.

Dixon began her final pitch by addressing her opposition to trans women competing in women’s sports.

“Did you ever think we would be here where we have to defend women’s sports,” said Dixon. “If Joe Biden gets his way and Gretchen Whitmer will follow, they will alter Title IX to make sure women never have fairness in sports again.”

Over in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Whitmer was rallying supporters on the Diag at the University of Michigan.

“Who your governor is, who your Lt governor is, who your secretary of state, your attorney general is, your Supreme Court impacts your lives every single day,” said Whitmer to the crowd.

Both campaigns have bus tours throughout the weekend, a classic get-out-the-vote strategy heading into Tuesday.