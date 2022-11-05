Hours away from Powerball drawing for record jackpot, here’s how many tickets Michiganders bought

We are now hours away from ticket sales ending in Michigan for Saturday night’s world-record $1.6 billion Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is currently at a record high of $1.6 billion, which is a cash option of $782 million.

Tickets are available for purchase at Michigan Lottery retailers and online at MichiganLottery.com until 9:45 p.m. for the drawing at 10:59 p.m.

Michiganders specifically are testing their luck. Michigan Lottery reports over 7.5 million tickets sold for tonight’s drawing.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 40th drawing since the jackpot was last won in August.

If a Michigan player wins the jackpot, it would be the largest jackpot ever won in the state. In January 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

For more information on the Powerball or Michigan State Lottery, visit their website here.