Singer Aaron Carter dead at age 34

Aaron Carter, the ‘90s pop star turned rapper, has reportedly died at age 34.

Carter was found dead on Saturday in his home in Lancaster, California, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they received a 911 call Saturday morning that a male had drowned in a bathtub.

Officials say homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, but there has been no information or evidence of foul play.

Aaron Carter came into the spotlight in the late ‘90s as a pop singer, recording and releasing four studio albums, his first when he was just 9 years old.

He used to tour with the Backstreet Boys, as his older brother Nick Carter was a member of the band.

The 34-year-old is survived by his son, Prince.