Gubernatorial candidates make one final push this weekend to rally voters

With the midterm elections days away, Michigan Democrats and Republicans are making one final push this weekend to rally voters.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon continued her bus tour throughout the state Saturday, hosting rallies in Holland, Jackson and Waterford Township.

Meanwhile, Governor Gretchen Whitmer held campaign rallies Saturday in Detroit.

Although polling has shown Dixon behind throughout the race, she believes that will turn around on Election Day.

“We feel like those silent republicans are really out there,” she said. “You heard me talking about that today when we stop and people come up and they whisper, ‘I’m voting for you’ and I believe those folks will come out to the polls and we’ll be successful on Tuesday.”

Whitmer also fielded questions about polling.

“Polling is crazy. I’m not paying attention to anything,” Whitmer said. “The fact of the matter is we are three days out, we are crisscrossing across the state to make sure people know how incredibly important this midterm election is.”

With a lot on the line, the Democratic Party brought out the star power Saturday with actress Kerry Washington introducing Whitmer during a rally in Detroit.

“I’m here tonight because these Democratic candidates from top to bottom… are standing up for those same rights,” Washington said. “I’m here in Michigan with you because I believe in you having those rights. I want to support candidates that believe in your right to have a free and fair election and your right to make decisions about your body.”