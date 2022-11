INKSTER, Mich. – A man is in serious condition after he was hit by an Inkster police car on Sunday.

According to Inkster Police, a police car was traveling on Inkster Road just south of Cherry Hill when a man walked in front of the vehicle.

The man was identified to be in his 50s and was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say he is in temporary serious condition.

