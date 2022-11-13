Get ahead of your holiday shopping with Detroit goods at Eastern Market

Get into the spirit with the All Things Detroit Holiday Experience as more than 200 local businesses gather to sell handcrafted gooeds.

DETROIT – While the holidays are right around the corner, Metro Detroiters are getting a head start on gift shopping at All Things Detroit Holiday Experience in Eastern Market.

About 200 small businesses gathered in Eastern Market on Sunday to sell a variety of locally-made goods and foods.

Local 4 chatted with All Things Detroit Founder Jennyfer Crawford-Williams about the event and how it is kicking off the holiday season at Eastern Market.

“All Things Detroit tends to be a big hit with ticket holders because it introduces them to new business owners,” said Founder Jennyfer Crawford-Williams of Ask Jennyfer. It gives them the opportunity to discover some best-kept secrets in our small business community. The community feel and overall experience of All Things Detroit brings them back.”

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a general admission ticket costs $5.

