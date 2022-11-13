37º

What we know about shots fired situation involving Sterling Heights police and a stolen vehicle

Officers fired at vehicle after feeling they were in danger

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Shots were fired in Sterling Heights on Saturday evening after a vehicle was stolen.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Shots were fired in Sterling Heights by officers on Saturday evening after a vehicle was stolen.

According to Lt. Mario Bastianelli of the Sterling Heights Police Department, an 80-year-old woman was assaulted and thrown out of her vehicle in a Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon.

The suspect fled the scene in the woman’s red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The woman was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

At around 7 p.m. officers located the stolen vehicle at a Super 8 Motel. When officers approached, the suspect attempted to flee the scene.

According to officials, the officers felt they were in danger and fired at the vehicle. No one was hit.

The vehicle fled but crashed into another vehicle near Van Dyke Avenue and 15 Mile Road.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Officials say the suspect was previously arrested in September for being in possession of another vehicle and was on parole at the time of this incident.

Police say the actions taken by the suspect caused the officer involved to fear for his safety. A shot was fired at the suspect, but no one was hurt.

Michigan State Police have been called in to investigate.

