Local News

St. Clair Shores police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Mahogany Pettaway last seen on Oct. 9

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in St. Clair Shores. (St. Clair Shores Police Department)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in St. Clair Shores.

Mahogany Pettaway is voluntarily missing after running away from home on Sunday (Oct. 9).

She was last seen wearing two braids in her hair, black Nike Air Force 1s and a burgundy pink logo jacket.

Pettway may be living with a female named Maya in Detroit. She may also be living with family in the area of Wayburn Street in Detroit.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

