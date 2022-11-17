32º

14-year-old boy arrested for threatening Instagram ‘prank’ that closed Taylor High School

Child taken to Wayne County Juvenile Court pending charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Taylor High School (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. – A 14-year-old boy was arrested for a threatening Instagram “prank” that caused classes to be canceled Wednesday at Taylor High School.

Police learned about the post Tuesday night (Nov. 15) and launched an investigation. Taylor High School was shut down Wednesday as a precaution.

Detectives found an IP address associated with the Instagram post and traced it to the home of a 14-year-old student.

He admitted to posting the threatening message as a prank and was taken into custody, police said.

The boy was taken to the Wayne County Juvenile Court while prosecutors review for possible charges.

Officials said the child had no access to weapons and no past disciplinary issues. His mother is cooperating.

