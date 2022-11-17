Michigan State Police K-9 finds lost 80-year-old hunter who disappeared for hours, fell into river

LOVELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan State Police K-9 located an 80-year-old hunter whose wife reported he was lost after she heard him shoot several shots while tracking a deer.

Troopers were called around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 16) to a home on Nash Camp road in Lovells Township.

A woman told police that her husband was tracking a deer and she hadn’t seen him for about three hours. She said she got worried when she heard him shoot several shots, which was a sign he was lost.

Troopers summoned an aviation unit and K-9 Loki from the MSP Houghton Lake post to search for the man. Loki and troopers tracked the hunter about .66 miles north of his home and found him alongside the N Branch of the Au Sable River.

Officials said the man was unharmed, but very cold and wet because he had fallen into the river three times. He was wearing waders and wet clothing.

A trooper gave the hunter his dry fatigue shirt, gloves, and coat before firefighters took the man out of the woods in a canoe.

He was brought to Grayling Munson Hospital for treatment and discharged in good health, authorities said.