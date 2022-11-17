Nonprofit uses billboards to fight back against rising antisemitism in Southeast Michigan

A nonprofit used five billboards in Macomb County to raise awareness about antisemitism. Local 4 wanted to know more, so we spoke with the co-founder of JewBelong about how and why the signs ended up at the location.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A nonprofit used five billboards in Southeast Michigan to raise awareness about antisemitism.

One of the billboards read:

“Can a billboard end antisemitism? No. But you are not a billboard.”

That is one of two powerful messages raised this week along several Metro Detroit freeways by Archie Gottesman, the woman behind the campaign designed to raise awareness about a rise in antisemitic acts and sentiments.

“Instead of just saying stop antisemitism, we could have said that, but it’s not catching,” said Gottesman. “We live in a world where message matters.”

The other billboard calls attention to the Holocaust, which reads:

“We’re just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out Jew hate isn’t an overreaction.”

Gottesman, co-founder of JewBelong says Detroit is one of six cities nationwide selected by the campaign. According to the Anti-Defamation League, reports of antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and assault have been up 34% since 2020.

According to the Anti Defamation League, 112 antisemitic incidents were recovered throughout Michigan in 2021.

We’re expected to surpass that number in 2022.

“There is a rise all over the country, maybe all over the world, in antisemitism and antisemitic acts, and it’s very concerning to the Jewish community,” said Rabbi Asher Lopatin.

Lopatin is the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council American Jewish Committee. He’s concerned by the rise in hate he’s seen thus far, and he says the billboards are a good first step in alerting people to the problem.

“The next step is to connect more and more with other communities who want to work together to fight hatred,” said Lopatin.

Lopatin says his group is working with other communities and like-minded individuals to push back against hate of all kinds.

The billboards will be up for the next four weeks but they’re hopeful the conversation lasts longer than that.