31º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Update: An ex-employee posted controversial Tweets on St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office account

Problem has been reported to Twitter

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Twitter, Hilarie Burton-Morgan, Hallmark Channel, LGBTQ
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says a former employee posted anti-LGBTQ comments on the department's official Twitter account. Sheriff Mat King says after investigating the Tweets, it was determined the former employee still had access and mistakenly posted on the department's page. The sheriff says that the Twitter account will now be deleted and that all updates will come from the department's Facebook page.

PORT HURON, Mich. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says a former employee posted anti-LGBTQ comments on the department’s official Twitter account.

Sheriff Mat King says after investigating the Tweets, it was determined the former employee still had access and mistakenly posted on the department’s page.

The sheriff says that the Twitter account will now be deleted and that all updates will come from the department’s Facebook page.

The previous story can be found below.

Someone has hijacked the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office official Twitter account and decided to Tweet anti-LGBTQ content to an actress. May was the last official Tweet from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department official account. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), someone who had taken over the account responded to a tweet from actress Hilarie Burton-Morgan that she made three years ago.

Someone has hijacked the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office official Twitter account and decided to Tweet anti-LGBTQ content to an actress.

May was the last official Tweet from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department official account. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), someone who had taken over the account responded to a tweet from actress Hilarie Burton-Morgan that she made three years ago.

In it, the actress laments she was let go from the Hallmark Channel because she insisted on an LGBTQ character and more diverse casting. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Twitter account then started on an anti-gay rant.

“Glad they said go ahead and leave. Normal, straight people are being pounded by gay, lesbian, bi, and the rest of the alphabet. There are channels that specifically embrace those lifestyles. What is wrong with having one or two channels that promote what the VAST majority..”

More of the same anti-gay rhetoric continues from the sheriff’s account. A supervisor told Local 4 the department had alerted Twitter that the account had been hacked.

Currently, no one at the sheriff’s department has access to the account, which is why the Tweets are still up.

“Thank you for bringing these concerning posts to our attention. The Public Information Officer role has recently changed hands. Unfortunately, with that change, the Twitter account access was lost. As you will see, there has not been activity from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Twitter in some time. It should be known that we do not support any of these Tweets. The issue is being investigated and the posts will be removed as soon as possible.”

St. Clair County Sheriff's Department

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

You can watch Kimberly Gill weekdays anchoring Local 4 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and streaming live at 10 p.m. on Local 4+. She's an award-winning journalist who finally called Detroit home in 2014. Kim has won Regional Emmy Awards, and was part of the team that won the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast in 2022.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter