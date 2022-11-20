Police: Girl dies after being hit by pickup truck during 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Christmas parade in North Carolina became a fatal event when a girl was struck by a truck pulling a holiday float, according to police.

NBC affiliate in Raleigh, WRAL, reported that an out-of-control pickup truck pulling a float hit an 11-year-old performing in the parade with her dance company. Officials say the girl was declared dead when she was taken to a local hospital.

A video taken of the scene shows the pickup truck gaining speed and blaring its horn during the parade. Click here to view the video.

WRAL reported that 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass was driving the out-of-control pickup truck and was arrested and charged.

Below are Glass’ charges:

Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

Careless and reckless driving

Improper equipment

Unsafe movement

Carrying a firearm in a parade

Landen Christopher Glass (Associated Press)

The Raleigh station stated that the 20-year-old was released on bond and carries a first court date of Jan. 26, 2023.

Some witnesses told WRAL that the driver of the pickup truck pulling the holiday float yelled that he had lost his brakes and could not stop.

Below is a statement from Raleigh’s mayor on Twitter:

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the young girl who lost her life today at the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Our prayers are with her family, friends and the dancers from CC & Co. The community is here for you as we try to understand and process this shared tragedy. — Mary-Ann Baldwin ☮️ (@maryannbaldwin) November 19, 2022

Below is a statement from one of the organizers of the parade: