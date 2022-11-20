26º

Police: Girl dies after being hit by pickup truck during 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Police lights at a crime scene.

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Christmas parade in North Carolina became a fatal event when a girl was struck by a truck pulling a holiday float, according to police.

NBC affiliate in Raleigh, WRAL, reported that an out-of-control pickup truck pulling a float hit an 11-year-old performing in the parade with her dance company. Officials say the girl was declared dead when she was taken to a local hospital.

A video taken of the scene shows the pickup truck gaining speed and blaring its horn during the parade. Click here to view the video.

WRAL reported that 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass was driving the out-of-control pickup truck and was arrested and charged.

Below are Glass’ charges:

  • Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
  • Careless and reckless driving
  • Improper equipment
  • Unsafe movement
  • Carrying a firearm in a parade
Landen Christopher Glass (Associated Press)

The Raleigh station stated that the 20-year-old was released on bond and carries a first court date of Jan. 26, 2023.

Some witnesses told WRAL that the driver of the pickup truck pulling the holiday float yelled that he had lost his brakes and could not stop.

Below is a statement from Raleigh’s mayor on Twitter:

Below is a statement from one of the organizers of the parade:

