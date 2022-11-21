Detroit man charged for shooting neighbor in head, leaving her dead in street, officials say

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged for shooting his neighbor in the head and leaving her dead in the street, officials said.

Detroit police were called at 6:47 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) to a home in the 8500 block of Robson Street on the city’s west side.

When they arrived, officers found Michele Elder, 61, of Detroit, lying facedown in the street in front of the home. She had a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities.

Elder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Michael Craig Lackey, 59, of Detroit, shot Elder in the head with a handgun before barricading himself in his home. He surrendered and was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

Lackey is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, retaliating against a witness, and two felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Sunday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Dec. 5.