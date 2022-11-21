Michigan lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life off ticket purchased at Warren smoke shop

WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan lottery player who purchased a ticket in Warren has won $25,000 a year for life.

A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke Shop, located at East 13 Mile and Hayes roads. The ticket’s numbers matched the five white balls drawn on Friday, Nov. 18, making the winner the eight Michigan Lucky for Life player to win a lifetime prize this year.

According to Michigan Lottery, the winning player can either accept annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years of life (whichever is greater), or they can take a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000.

The winning numbers were: 20, 24, 26, 33 and 41. It does not appear that the winner has claimed their prize. The player with the winning ticket should contact Michigan Lottery at 844-887-6836.

The ticket is valid for one year after the winning numbers have been drawn, officials said.