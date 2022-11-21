29º

Southfield woman facing 43 charges for filing improper tax returns for at least 15 people, AG says

Lori Bradford facing 43 felony charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman is facing 43 felony charges after she filed tax returns with false statements and claims for at least 15 people, according to authorities.

Lori Bradford, 55, of Southfield, was arraigned Thursday (Nov. 17) on 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and nine counts of uttering and publishing.

Each false returns charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, each computer crime charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, and each uttering and publishing charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Officials said Bradford prepared and filed tax returns with false statements and claims for at least 15 people. She is also accused of preparing and providing false supporting documents to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

“I applaud the hard work of the Michigan Department of Treasury for their investigation and working with my department to hold accountable those who try to manipulate the system,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My Financial Crimes Division works tirelessly to investigate tax crimes and prosecute those who break the law.”

Bradford waived her right to a preliminary examination.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

