600 child porn images, ‘sadistic, masochistic’ videos found on Oakland County sex offender’s phone

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – An Oakland County sex offender is going to prison after officials found more than 600 child porn images, including “sadistic and masochistic” videos on his iPhone, while he was still on probation.

Officials said Andrew James Gregory, 36, of Madison Heights, was serving a five-year probation sentence after a previous conviction for distributing child sexually abusive material.

An undercover employee from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin learned that Gregory was sending child porn images through the Kik instant messaging app.

Police said the images sent by Gregory included sexually abusive and explicit images of prepubescent children.

FBI agents searched Gregory’s house and found videos showing the sadistic and masochistic abuse of young children on his iPhone, they said.

“Child pornography permanently records the victim’s abuse, and it leaves an indelible mark on victims,” United States Attorney Dawn Ison said. “Repeat sex offenders deserve severe punishment for harming the most vulnerable in our society.”

Gregory was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison.