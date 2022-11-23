City council votes down paratransit contract on Detroit’s west side

Detroit City Council voted on a new contract to expand and improve the city's paratransit system on Tuesday. But that comes amid significant complaints from people who rely on the system to get around.

District 6 council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero voted yes, then asked to reconsider the vote and flipped, voting no, meaning services for the disabled are now cut and not expanded.

The feds say the city is close to violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“If this passes today, my goal is to ensure that we hold you, director, accountable,” said council member James Tate.

Members of the Detroit City Council have put the Detroit Department of Transportation director in the hot seat, insisting that Detroit’s disabled community desperately needs a champion on the inside of the city regarding vital transportation needs.

It’s a big issue that is impacting a lot of people.

“I am talking to you and the administration. We have to do better,” said Fred Durhal. “We have to show better respect and do better each day.”

Each day, hundreds in the disabled community rely on rides to work, the doctor, and the store. Most people agree that the current provider, known as Transdev, has failed the most vulnerable with poor service.

“We want official training and refresher training for the drivers, dispatch, and customer service,” said a woman.

The city wants a new, five-year $49 million deal that extends the Transdev contract but with DDOT taking over key elements like dispatch, scheduling, customer service, and more training to vastly improve Detroit’s paratransit service.

Without the funding for a new deal, the city says it would have to eliminate 700 daily rides for people.

“We’d only be able to provide 300 rides, so we’d have to prioritize reservations on urgent medical needs,” said Mikel Oglesby. “Important medical appointments and the like.”

DDOT takes paratransit in house on Jan. 1. The council already approved funding for 30% of the paratransit needs.

The council essentially just turned down a contract for 70% of the service. That means starting Dec. 18, they cannot take ride reservations for after the first of the year unless it is an urgent medical need.