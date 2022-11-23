Michigan Judicial Tenure issues complaint to 36th District Court judge for professional misconduct

The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission has issued a public complaint to 36th District Court judge Demetria Brue for professional misconduct.

Following the complaint, the disciplinary counsel at the JTC will petition the Michigan Supreme Court to appoint a master to preside over a public hearing on the complaint.

Brue, if she chooses, will answer to the complaint. She will have 14 days to respond unless the JTC gives an extension.

The schedule for the proceedings will be determined by the master as soon as one is appointed.