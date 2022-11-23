‘This child is very cute’: Mom, 3-year-old, showered with love during Adoption Day in Wayne County

Adoption day was unforgettable in court Tuesday as it brought nothing but smiles and tears of joy as new families came together and children found loving and permanent homes. Adoptive mom Monique Jackson, and 3-year-old Kensington Jackson, were showered with love at their final hearing at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

“We’ve been calling it her ‘Gotcha Day’ or her ‘Family Ever After Day,’” said Jackson. “The reason we’re doing it is so she can be excited. She thinks it’s like a birthday party, so she knows we’re celebrating her.”

Jackson shared her journey to adoption.

“I had done two rounds of IVF, and then the second one, I had a successful pregnancy, but then he didn’t survive the birth,” Jackson said. “But it’s crazy because the day he was born was the day I took her home from the hospital, so I just felt like it was divine order.”

Judge Christopher Dingell finalized the adoption with a few strokes of his pen.

“This child is very cute,” said Dingell. “I can tell a lot about this child with the petitioner. What I see here is love.”

Wayne County has had more than 180 adoptions this year.

For more information about adoption, you can call the Third Judicial Circuit of Michigan Adoption Unit at 313-833-1962 or visit the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) website by clicking here.

