Warren father charged with first degree child abuse as daughter suffers severe brain injuries

WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County father was charged on Wednesday with first degree child abuse as his infant daughter is in the hospital suffering severe brain injuries.

Neighbors in Warren say police have been to Lancaster’s home on Cunningham Avenue in the past.

On Tuesday, Lonnie Aaron Lancaster Jr. was taken into custody for allegedly abusing his 2-month-old daughter.

Lancaster has been charged with first degree child abuse and the punishment could be up to life in prison.

His infant child is being treated in a local hospital for severe brain injuries. The infant’s mother told Local 4 that Lancaster has admitted to police of violently shaking his daughter.

The Warren father also has a 2-year-old son and another child on the way, according to officials.

Lancaster has a bond set at $500,000.