SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 91-year-old woman died in a house fire in Southfield.

The incident occurred at 10:48 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24) in the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive in Southfield.

When they arrived, the Southfield Fire Department said the home was already engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, the 91-year-old woman was discovered. The cause of the fire has not been determined as the investigation continues.