LIVE COVERAGE: America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White in Detroit

DETROIT – America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White returns to Detroit’s Woodward Avenue today and Local 4 has you covered on all the action.

You can watch full coverage of the parade starting at 6 a.m. on Local 4, and streaming on Local 4+ and ClickOnDetroit. Here’s the programming schedule:

6 a.m. - 7 a.m.: Special edition of Local 4 News Morning

8 a.m. : America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White pre-show

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White in Detroit, hosted by Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill and your other Local 4 favorites

You can find more parade coverage, including contests and Battle of the Bands voting on our parade page here.

Watch live coverage of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White