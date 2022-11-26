52º

Local chef shares recipes of favorite ways to revamp Thanksgiving leftovers

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

It’s a guilty pleasure of thanksgiving... the leftovers. Sure it’s great to have the traditional holiday meal but this weekend it’s all about what to do with what’s left.

Chef Shobe shows the morning team four recipes they can use to turn leftovers into a whole new dish for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

To learn more about Shobe, click here.

Cranberry Ginger Fizz Mocktail

Cranberry Ginger Fizz Mocktail (Chef Shobe)

Sweet Potato Hummus

Sweet Potato Hummus (Chef Shobe)

Cranberry Meatballs

Cranberry Meatballs (Chef Shobe)

Fried Mashed Potato Balls

Fried Mashed Potato Balls (Chef Shobe)

