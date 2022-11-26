Local chef shares recipes of favorite ways to revamp Thanksgiving leftovers

It’s a guilty pleasure of Thanksgiving... the leftovers.
Sure it’s great to have the traditional holiday meal, but this weekend it’s all about what to do with what’s left.
Chef Shobe shows the morning team four recipes they can use to turn leftovers into a whole new dish for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Cranberry Ginger Fizz Mocktail
Sweet Potato Hummus
Cranberry Meatballs
Fried Mashed Potato Balls
