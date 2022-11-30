Change 4 Oxford seeks to expand lawsuit ahead of 1-year-anniversary

Change 4 Oxford is expanding its lawsuit just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the shooting that killed four Oxford High School students. The group is pushing for class action status, but the meaning of it is more profound.

“My motivation was my children’s motivation,” said Oxford parent Andrea Jones. “It was the kid’s decision as they didn’t feel safe at school. We weren’t getting answers as parents by attending board meetings, sending emails, and whatnot. So the kids wanted the policies and procedures looked at and know that they can feel safe at school.”

Jones is one of the parents involved with the Change 4 Oxford lawsuit, which began with 19 Oxford students against Oxford schools not seeking money but seeking safety in schools. The lawsuit could now turn into a class action suit that would include every student in the district.

Scott Weidenfeller is the attorney representing the students and parents and explains why they are asking for the suit to be certified as a class action lawsuit.

“We are not asking for money for any of the class members,” said Weidenfeller. “Because there’s no monetary component to it, we are just asking the court to come in and to enforce safety procedures to force the school district to adopt them and to implement them.”