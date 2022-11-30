Macomb County man shoots person 5 times after Thanksgiving argument between girlfriend, her brother

WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after he shot someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving, police say.

Prosecutors said the siblings got into an argument on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 24) over the sister being disrespectful toward their mother.

The argument led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening her brother, according to authorities.

Sinnawi, 35, of Clinton Township, made plans to meet up with the brother for a physical fight, officials said.

In the early morning hours of Friday, the brother was driven to a family member’s home in the area of 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads in Warren. Sinnawi arrived with the sister in the passenger seat, according to police.

Sinnawi drove up to the other car and shot the person who had driven the brother to the location. The victim was shot five times while sitting in the driver’s seat, Macomb County officials said.

Sinnawi fled the scene, authorities said.

Warren police were called and provided life-saving treatment to the driver. Neither the brother nor the sister were injured, they said.

Sinnawi was arrested Friday by Warren police.

Prosecutors charged Sinnawi with assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing injury, possession of a firearm, and two felony firearm violations.

The assault with intent to murder charge carries a possible life sentence. The second charge is a 15-year felony, and possession of a firearm is a five-year felony. Each felony firearm violation is a two-year felony.

“This is another example of Warren police not only putting their lives on the line for us every day, but actually saving a life,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Sinnawi was arraigned Tuesday and given a $1 million bond, cash/surety. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 6, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 13.