Michigan Lottery: Detroit woman claims $1M Powerball prize

The excitement of winning has yet to wear off for a Detroit woman who won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Tonisha Jenkins, 46, matched the five white balls in the Nov. 5 drawing to win the big prize: 28-45-53-56-69. She bought her winning ticket at K&G Deli, located at 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.

“I don’t usually play Powerball, but I started purchasing tickets because of how big the jackpot was,” said Jenkins. “The day after the drawing, I got on the Michigan Lottery site to check the winning numbers and saw that a $1 million winning ticket had been sold at K&G Deli. I got excited since that was where I purchased my ticket, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up. When I checked my ticket and realized I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. I called my sister right away to tell her the good news!”

Jenkins recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to remodel her home.

“Even though it’s been a few weeks since I won, I am still just as excited as when I found out,” said Jenkins.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19. One ticket bought in Kansas won the $93 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $65 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

