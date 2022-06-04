Michigan lottery: Woman wins $4M ticket purchased from Grand Blanc gas station

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – An anonymous 54-year-old Genesee County woman won $4 million playing Michigan Lottery’s Ultimate Millions instant game.

The winning lottery ticket was bought at a Mobil gas station in Grand Blanc.

“My husband and I stopped to get gas and went into the gas station to pay,” said the winner. “While we were in line, someone in the store came up to us and said: ‘You should purchase a $30 Lottery ticket. I bet you will win $4 million.’ We thought about it for a moment and then decided to purchase an Ultimate Millions ticket.”

According to a press release, the winner claimed her prize recently and said she plans to pay off bills and save the remainder. The Genesee County woman opted to receive a one-time lump-sum payment of about $2.5 million.