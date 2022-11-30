One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025

DETROIT – Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic one-stop-shop chain, plans to open its first location in Michigan.

The one-stop-shop will open its door in 2025 in Detroit, giving Metro Detroiters a taste of the restaurant, convenience store and gas station all in one establishment.

There are currently 669 store locations across six states. These locations are open 24/7 and 365 days a year. According to the company, each Sheetz location will employ approximately 30 individuals. Fortune Magazine ranked the chain #3 as Best Workplace in Retail.

(Courtesy of Sheetz)

“We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz, in a statement. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor, and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”

USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards have deemed Sheetz the Best Regional Fast Food Chain. The chain’s menu consists of made-to-order burgers, fried appetizer-type sides, wraps, subs, pizzas, salads, breakfast sandwiches, chicken tenders and hot dogs.

The closest Sheetz storefront to Detroit is in Amherst, Ohio.