3 women accused of running prostitution ring at Warren massage parlor

Three women are accused of running a brothel out of a strip mall. The three women are facing charges for what police uncovered at the intersection of 9 Mile and Ryan Roads in Warren. Police have more questions about what took place. It’s called Greenday Massage Parlor, police call it a house of prostitution and have arrested three people they said were running the place. The business posting ads featuring pretty Asian girls. There are questions about who those workers are and if they were being forced to work there.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at: 888-373-7888, or text 233733.

WARREN, Mich. – Three women who ran Greenday Massage parlor in Warren are accused of running a prostitution ring and are being investigated for human trafficking, police said.

The business was located at the intersection of 9 Mile and Ryan roads. Police have called the business a house of prostitution.

The women are accused of posting advertisements featuring Asian girls and using phrases like “new Asian girls” and “new girls real young.”

Local 4 cameras were rolling inside a courtroom in Warren when the three women were charged. Yingshu Zhu, 60, Hyeyeon Bratek, 55, and Meiyu Xu, 61, are facing felony charges.

Each has been charged with keeping a house of prostitution, a 5-year felony. They were also charged with using a computer to commit a crime, a 4-year felony.

Members of the Warren police special investigations unit said all three women came to Warren from New York City.