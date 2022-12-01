3 women accused of running prostitution ring at Warren massage parlor

WARREN, Mich. – Three women who ran Greenday Massage parlor in Warren are accused of running a prostitution ring and are being investigated for human trafficking, police said.
The business was located at the intersection of 9 Mile and Ryan roads. Police have called the business a house of prostitution.
The women are accused of posting advertisements featuring Asian girls and using phrases like “new Asian girls” and “new girls real young.”
Local 4 cameras were rolling inside a courtroom in Warren when the three women were charged. Yingshu Zhu, 60, Hyeyeon Bratek, 55, and Meiyu Xu, 61, are facing felony charges.
Each has been charged with keeping a house of prostitution, a 5-year felony. They were also charged with using a computer to commit a crime, a 4-year felony.
Members of the Warren police special investigations unit said all three women came to Warren from New York City.