Did you spot a meteor in the sky above SE Michigan on Thursday night?

Did you see a possible fireball streaking across the night sky in Southeast Michigan on Thursday night?

We’ve received a few emails and phone calls from viewers who said they thought they saw a meteor, from across the area.

There are unconfirmed reports of a meteor being spotted in Michigan, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, according to the American Meteor Society’s reporting database. Most of the reports are between 7 and 8 p.m.

