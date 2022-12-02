31º

Did you spot a meteor in the sky above SE Michigan on Thursday night?

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Meteor shower (not the one from tonight!) (Pixabay)

Did you see a possible fireball streaking across the night sky in Southeast Michigan on Thursday night?

We’ve received a few emails and phone calls from viewers who said they thought they saw a meteor, from across the area.

There are unconfirmed reports of a meteor being spotted in Michigan, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, according to the American Meteor Society’s reporting database. Most of the reports are between 7 and 8 p.m.

Let us know if you saw something in the comments below. If you have a photo or video you’d like to share, post it to our Pins page here, or email us.

