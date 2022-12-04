Detroit nonprofit, Amazon put on holiday event for local grieving families

A Detroit nonprofit partnered with Amazon to bring holiday joy to local families who lost a parent to suicide.

DETROIT – Detroit nonprofit, Caleb’s Kids, partnered with Amazon to put on a holiday event for families who lost a parent to suicide.

Caleb’s Kids, a youth organization that focuses on mental wellness and suicide prevention, threw a holiday party for local families on Saturday.

The holidays can be a tough time for children dealing with grief, especially due to suicide.

That’s where Caleb’s Kids and Saturday’s holiday celebration come into play.

The nonprofit bought gifts, with the help of Amazon, for ten local families who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Chassity Jenkins, whose oldest daughter lost her father to suicide, doesn’t take the gesture lightly.

“Having them here to make sure your kids are enjoying Christmas and making sure they can wake up to something under the tree, even if it’s just something small, having a smile on their face is really awesome,” said Jenkins.

