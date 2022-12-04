National Cookie Day! Subway reveals footlong cookie at Miami pop-up

MIAMI – To celebrate National Cookie Day, Subway has opened a pop-up restaurant in Miami with four footlong cookies on the menu.

National Cookie Day, Dec. 4, is a day to celebrate all things cookie-related and the creator of the $5 footlong has just announced the first-ever footlong cookie.

A Subway pop-up called Cookieway in Calle Ocho in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood will feature four footlong cookies on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The company says the cookies will be piled high with decadent toppings that may be sweet, savory or simply unexpected.

Here are the four footlong cookies that will be featured on the Miami menu according to Subway:

The Subway Cookie Club: Just like the perfect combination of proteins on Subway’s #11, the Subway Cookie Club stacks cookies on cookies with a Double Chocolate cookie base and vanilla frosting, then topped with Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia and Raspberry Cheesecake cookie chunks, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate and raspberry sauce.

The MexiCali: Inspired by the south-of-the-border flavor of the #7, the MexiCali starts with a vanilla sugar cookie base smothered in dulce de leche, then topped with mole and corn nuts, drizzled with white chocolate sauce and finished with ground coffee, Tajín and espresso chips.

The Monster: Like Subway’s The Monster #3, this beast of a cookie has a Double Chocolate cookie base with a heaping spread of peanut butter, sprinkled with peanut butter cups, Reese’s pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels before it is finished with both chocolate and white chocolate sauce.

The Great Pickle: The most unique cookie on the menu showcases the signature flavor of its star ingredient, just like The Great Garlic #8 sub. This sweet and savory cookie layers both peanut butter and marshmallow crème on top of a vanilla sugar cookie base, topped with salty potato chips, savory bacon crumbles and Subway’s brand new dill pickles.

“Bringing together two of Subway’s most iconic menu items — footlong subs and Subway cookies – was the only way we could top our celebration of National Cookie Day last year when we opened the first Cookieway,” said Paul Fabre, senior vice president, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. “We wanted to give Subway fans even more cookie to love, with flavors and ingredients that are just as craveable as the sandwiches they’re inspired by.”

The footlong cookies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in exchange for a donation to the Subway Cares Foundation.

In addition to the footlong cookies at the Miami pop-up, Subway also announced six and twelve-pack cookie bundles that will be available at Subway restaurants across the country starting Sunday.

