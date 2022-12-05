Pfizer to invest $750M to expand facility in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Pfizer Inc. will be investing $750 million into its facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The investment will expand production and create 300 jobs. The goal of the investment is to establish the facility as one of the most technologically advanced in the world and ensure the uninterrupted supply of Pfizer medicines and vaccines, according to the press release.

This investment is on top of Pfizer’s initial investment of 465 million and a $120 million expansion announced earlier this year.

“Today, Pfizer is making another bold bet on Michigan’s manufacturing strengths and hardworking people,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This $750 million investment will expand capacity at their Kalamazoo facility, creating good-paying jobs and fostering long-term economic opportunity for Michiganders. We brought this investment home thanks to effective collaboration between the state and Pfizer, and I know that Michigan’s future is bright because we have world-leading companies, economic momentum, and the hardest working people on the planet to move us forward.”

The Kalamazoo facility is one of Pfizer’s largest plants and is a global supplier of sterile injectable, liquid, and semi-solid medicines, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, producing more than 144 products.

Currently, the production facility employees 3,000. Pfizer’s operations in Kalamazoo County generate an estimated annual economic impact in west Michigan of $3 billion, according to the press release.

“Since 2017, Pfizer has invested $5 billion to support the ongoing growth of our manufacturing leadership in the U.S.” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “This expansion is part of our blueprint to grow our U.S. manufacturing base, create more manufacturing jobs, and help ensure patients everywhere can get the medicines they need.”

According to the press release, the MAP facility advances sterile manufacturing technology by placing products into distinct modules. MAP phase 2 will incorporate technologically advanced aseptic manufacturing equipment, systems, and design, including multiple self-contained modular manufacturing lines.

“At Pfizer, we continue to invest in our manufacturing infrastructure, building a more resilient supply chain so patients have the medicines and vaccines they need,” said Mike McDermott, Chief Global Supply Officer, Executive Vice President, Pfizer. “This latest investment in our Kalamazoo site will help us advance some of the most innovative manufacturing technologies in sterile injectable production and distribution, while increasing access to these vital medicines. The innovations we put into place in response to the pandemic are now part of our everyday ways of working. We are proud to be a leader in U.S. manufacturing and proud of the impact we have on patients and people around the world.”

