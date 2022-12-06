Habitat for Humanity to dedicate first multi-family home in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County is set to dedicate its very first multi-family home on Tuesday.

Since April, the nonprofit organization has been building its first duplex home on Westland Drive in Southfield. In addition to being the organization’s first multi-family home, the duplex is also its first all-electric home.

The home, sponsored by several groups and organizations, received its finishing touches on Monday in preparation for its official dedication on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The duplex was built by construction workers and volunteers -- including the new homeowners, who each contributed 300 hours of “sweat equity” by helping with the construction of their home and other builds.

“Habitat Oakland is so grateful for everyone who came together to make this build possible,” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook. “We know this home will be the backdrop for some of life’s most precious memories and hope it instills strength, stability and self-reliance for years to come.”

Learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County here.