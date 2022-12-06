Local mother shares story in hopes of preventing sleep-related infant deaths

It could happen to any parent as sleep-related infant deaths are 67 times higher when sleeping with someone on a couch, soft-arm chair or cushion.

DETROIT – The CDC estimates that 3,500 babies in the U.S. are lost to sleep-related deaths every year and a local mother is sharing her story in hopes of preventing more tragedy.

Sleep-related infant deaths are 67 times higher when sleeping with someone on a couch, soft armchair, or cushion, and sleeping on the same surface increases the risk five to ten times when a child is less than four months old according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Infants can suffocate when an adult rolls over on them or covers them up.

Local mother Essie Boatwright’s son, Alexander, died accidentally after living for just 33 days.

Watch the video player above for the full story.